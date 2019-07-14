Hull police officer struck by truck during funeral procession
A police officer was injured after being struck by a pickup truck during a funeral procession in Hull on Sunday afternoon, local police said.
The officer, who was not identified, was riding a motorcycle in the procession heading toward Hull Village Cemetery when he was struck by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck at the intersection of K Street and Nantasket Avenue about 1 p.m., Hull police said in a statement.
The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 68-year-old man from New York, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. He was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
