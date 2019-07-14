Lawrence man charged with motor vehicle homicide, manslaughter after 8-year-old’s death

Lima allegedly failed to stop Saturday night when pursued by a Lawrence officer for speeding and erratic operation of a white 2009 Infiniti G37, Kimball said.

Selvin Manuel Lima is expected to be arraigned Monday, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett. He is currently in Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Kimball said in a statement.

A 23-year-old man is in police custody, charged with motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter following the death of an 8-year-old girl after a crash in Lawrence Saturday night, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

He allegedly fled the scene when an officer approached his vehicle on foot at the intersection of South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue, the statement said.The officer did not pursue the suspect at that time, Kimball said.

Lima then allegedly turned onto Route 114 northbound and lost control of the Infiniti at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and Andover Street, Kimball said.

He allegedly crossed over onto the southbound side of the street, striking a black Honda Civic head-on outside 191 Parker St., Kimball said

Five people were in the Honda, including an 8-year-old girl who was later pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital, Kimball said.

The four remaining people, including a 27-year-old Lawrence man, and a 29-year-old woman from Peabody, and two girls from Peabody, were taken to several Boston hospitals with serious injuries, according to the statement.

The Honda’s occupants were not identified Sunday.

Kimball said Lima sustained serious injuries and was medflighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Depending on his condition, Lima may be arraigned at Brigham and Women’s on Monday, Kimball said

The charges he faces include operating after a license suspension, failing to stop for a police officer, speeding, a marked lanes violation, and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, in addition to the charges of manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.

