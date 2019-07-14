One giant leap, 50 years on

Institutions around the country will also pause to remember the mission and consider its deep impact. The Museum of Science in Boston , for instance, says it has “special hands-on activities, thought-provoking live presentations, and much more” planned for Friday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The museum is also partnering with the Boston Landmarks Orchestra to present “A Symphonic Space Odyssey” at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade on Wednesday (Thursday if rain) at 7 p.m., pairing visuals from the museum’s Planetarium feature shows with orchestral music inspired by space. For more information, visit mos.org.

As expected, the Kennedy Space Center in Florida has a slew of events lined up this week to mark the spectacular achievement on July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon and the world heard him declare, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” The moon landing was the capstone of America’s Cold War space program that helped position the United States as the world leader in science and technology.

Look for other Apollo 11 happenings. Even the modest Discovery Museum in Acton is getting into the spirit, planning three hours of activities in which participants will use “simple materials to design and build landing pods worthy of a moon landing, blasting off with stomp rockets, and more.” The celebration will be Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the museum, 177 Main St. Visit discoveryacton.org.

A highlight on the South Shore calendar each summer is the Duxbury Music Festival, taking place now through July 26 at the Ellison Center for the Arts, 64 St. George St. Presented by the South Shore Conservatory, the festival offers faculty and student performances of chamber music, jazz, ‘80s New Wave classics, and Americana at the Ellison Center and other venues in Duxbury, as well as in outdoor “tent event” concerts and recitals July 19-21 on Duxbury Town Green. Visit sscmusic.org.

In Lexington, the Metropolitan Wind Symphony presents the second of three free outdoor concerts at Hastings Park, Massachusetts Avenue and Worthen Road, on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting. The program includes patriotic music, marches, and more. Grounds open for picnicking at 6 p.m. The third concert is on July 25. Visit mws-boston.org.

Have breakfast: In Concord, Verrill Farm’s annual blueberry pancake breakfast and pie-eating contest on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, is open to all. The farm is at 11 Wheeler Road. Visit verrillfarm.com.

Then go fishing: In Milton, also on Saturday, the 28th annual Houghton’s Pond Fish Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pond’s picnic site #5 on Blue Hill River Road. It’s not as simple as eating pie, but fishing is easy once you’ve learned how to cast, tie a knot, and identify fish. You can do it all at the state-sponsored festival, and you don’t even need a fishing license or bait. There will besome equipment to use, but it’s best to bring your own. Visit friendsofthebluehills.org.

And here’s the next lineup of attractions to which the nonprofit Highland Street Foundation is sponsoring free admission on Friday as part of its “Free Fun Fridays” program: Boston Children’s Museum, Arnold Arboretum in Boston, Battleship Cove in Fall River, Cape Cod Children’s Museum in Mashpee, Nantucket Maria Mitchell Association in Nantucket, New England Historical Genealogical Society in Boston, Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Sandwich Glass Museum in Sandwich, Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal History in Weston, and Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst. Visit highlandstreet.org.

