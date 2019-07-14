Pedestrian struck by Boston Public Health Commission vehicle
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck Sunday afternoon by a Boston Public Health Commission vehicle, police said.
The pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, Officer James Moccia, a spokesperson for Boston police, said in a brief phone interview.
Police received reports of the incident at 2:57 p.m., he said.
No further information was available Sunday night.
