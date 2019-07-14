Temporary closure of Truro beach after shark sighting
For the second day in a row, a shark sighting sparked beach closures in Truro, according to the town recreation and beach department.
Swimming was closed at Longnook Beach for an hour Sunday after a sighting about 12:45 p.m., the department said on Twitter.
Head of the Meadow Beach and Coast Guard beaches were both temporarily closed to swimmers Saturday afternoon after shark sightings there, officials said.
There was also a shark sighting 50 yards off Nauset Beach in Orleans on Saturday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
