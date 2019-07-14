This day in history

In 1799, French soldiers in Egypt discovered the Rosetta Stone, which proved instrumental in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.

Birthdays: Author Clive Cussler is 88. Actor Patrick Wayne is 80. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 73. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 69. Actress Celia Imrie is 67. Rock guitarist Joe Satriani is 63. Actor Willie Aames is 59. Actor Forest Whitaker is 58. Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 56. Actor Taylor Kinney is 38. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kia Thornton (Divine) is 38. Actor-singer Tristan ‘‘Mack’’ Wilds is 30.

Today is Monday, July 15, the 196th day of 2019. There are 169 days left in the year.

In 1834, the Spanish Inquisition was abolished more than 3 1/2 centuries after its creation.

In 1870, Georgia became the last Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union.

In 1910, the term ‘‘Alzheimer’s disease’’ was used to describe a progressive form of presenile dementia in the book ‘‘Clinical Psychiatry’’ by German psychiatrist Emil Kraepelin, who credited the work of his colleague, Alois Alzheimer, in identifying the condition.

In 1971, President Nixon delivered a televised address in which he announced he had accepted an invitation to visit the People’s Republic of China.

In 1983, eight people were killed when a suitcase bomb planted by Armenian extremists exploded at the Turkish Airlines counter at Orly Airport in Paris.

In 1996, MSNBC, a 24-hour news network, made its debut on cable.

In 1997, fashion designer Gianni Versace, 50, was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home; suspected gunman Andrew Phillip Cunanan, 27, was found dead eight days later, a suicide. (Investigators believed Cunanan killed four other people before Versace in a cross-country spree that began the previous March.)

In 2010, after 85 days, BP stopped the flow of oil from a blown-out well in the Gulf of Mexico using a 75-ton cap lowered onto the wellhead earlier in the week.

In 2014, Israel resumed heavy bombing of Gaza after the Islamic militant group Hamas rejected an Egyptian truce plan and instead unleashed more rocket barrages at the Jewish state.

Last year, President Trump arrived in Finland for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, in an interview with CBS News, Trump named the European Union as a top adversary of the United States. France won its second World Cup title, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow.