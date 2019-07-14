Two seriously injured during crash in Lebanon, Maine

Two people were seriously injured during a crash on Route 202 in Lebanon, Maine, on Sunday, police said.

Robert Rapino, 18, of Lynnfield, Mass., was heading east in a 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck around 11:15 a.m. when his truck crossed the center line and struck two oncoming vehicles, officials said in a statement. The truck continued through a wooded area before coming to a stop on a resident’s yard.

A 16-year-old passenger in the pickup truck was taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center with a serious head injury and is listed in critical condition, officials said. Rapino was taken to Goodall Hospital in Sanford, Maine, with a possible head injury.