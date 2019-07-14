Two seriously injured during crash in Lebanon, Maine
Two people were seriously injured during a crash on Route 202 in Lebanon, Maine, on Sunday, police said.
Robert Rapino, 18, of Lynnfield, Mass., was heading east in a 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck around 11:15 a.m. when his truck crossed the center line and struck two oncoming vehicles, officials said in a statement. The truck continued through a wooded area before coming to a stop on a resident’s yard.
A 16-year-old passenger in the pickup truck was taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center with a serious head injury and is listed in critical condition, officials said. Rapino was taken to Goodall Hospital in Sanford, Maine, with a possible head injury.
Neither Rapino nor his passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, officials said.
The occupants of the other vehicles were treated at the scene and released, according to police.
The crash is under investigation.
