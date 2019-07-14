Woman shot in Lawrence, expected to survive
A 24-year-old woman was shot in Lawrence on Sunday morning but is expected to survive, local police said.
About 5:09 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Haverhill Street, where they found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound, Lawrence police said in a statement.
She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment and later transferred to a Boston hospital, according to the statement.
The shooting is “not believed to be a random act of violence,” police said.
No further information was available Sunday afternoon.
