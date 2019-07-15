8-year-old daughter of accused shooter was one of the victims of July Fourth attack, DA says

Nathas Jacquecine allegedly opened fire inside the Mary Hannon Park around 11 p.m. Ian H. King, the girl's uncle — and Jacquecine's brother — is also charged with participating in the shooting.

The 8-year-old girl wounded on the Fourth of July in a Dorchester park was shot by her own father, and a second man involved in the shooting that left a 35-year-old man partially paralyzed is the girl's uncle, authorities said Monday in court papers.

Jacquecine, 31, and King, 28, were both kept out of view during their arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court. Bail was set at $30,000 cash each after not-guilty pleas were entered on their behalf to multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder while armed with a firearm.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins attended the court hearing.

In court, a Suffolk assistant district attorney said the 35-year-old man who was shot — whose name has not been released — remains hospitalized 11 days after the shooting at park. He likely will be paralyzed in at least one of his legs as a result of being shot, the prosecutor said.

Jacquecine's daughter was wounded in her foot but was released after undergoing treatment, officials have said.

The two men were arrested late Friday afternoon. Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said those attending the national holiday should not fear their evening will end in gunfire.

“An 8-year-old child and an adult have the right to celebrate the Fourth of July in a park,” Gross said at Boston police headquarters Friday night. “You shouldn’t have to be subjected to cowardly acts of individuals shooting firearms in a crowded area.”

Gross praised community members who aided in the investigation, saying such help “sends a message to those individuals that think they can do what they want, to thumb their nose at the law.”

He also credited the investigators who spearheaded the probe during the last eight days.

“It was good, hard police work,” he said.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.