Anti-Semitic fliers discovered at Marblehead synagogue

Police believe the fliers were posted sometime over the weekend. The fliers denied the existence of the Holocaust, equating it to “fake news.”

Two fliers, posted near the entrance and rear of Temple Emanu-El, were discovered by an employee around 9 a.m., according to the temple’s rabbi, David Meyer.

Police are investigating after anti-Semitic fliers were found posted to a Marblehead synagogue Monday morning, officials said.

“The people who lied about soap and lampshades are lying about gas chambers and ovens,” the flier said, referring to ways that Jews were killed in concentration camps and how their remains were said to have been made into products.

The fliers reference the Daily Stormer Book Clubs, local groups that support the neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s website. Similar fliers were discovered in book-swap bins last January in Newton.

Meyer said Marblehead has been the site of several anti-Semitic incidents over the years. In 1989, Temple Emanu-El was desecrated with swastikas and hate speech, causing townwide outrage.

In 2016, the message “Jews did 9/11” was found written on the town’s local softball field. Hateful messages were found again a year later along the Marblehead causeway.

“Unfortunately, anti-Semitism has been very much on the rise in this country, and all of the world for that matter,” Meyer said. “Even a small community like Marblehead is not immune.”

Since the incident, temple officials have received an outpouring of support from community members, Meyer said.

“There’s a strong communal bond — and an interfaith bond — where people stand together,” he said.

Meyer said the temple has turned over relevant security footage to local officials. The temple grounds were not damaged, and no one entered the building, police said.

In a statement, local police asked the public for help in finding the perpetrator.

“No tip is too small,” the statement said. “It could be something like a car idling in the lot or someone on the grounds when the building was closed.”

Anyone with information about the fliers can contact the Marblehead police department at 781-631-1212.

