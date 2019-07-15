Authorities identify Cambridge woman, 77, who drowned in Wellfleet pond
Authorities on Monday identified the 77-year-old Cambridge woman who drowned in a Wellfleet pond Saturday as Eva Travers.
Police received a call for “a possible body floating in Long Pond” at about 5:12 p.m. Saturday, Wellfleet police said in a statement Sunday.
Wellfleet police and firefighters, and Truro firefighters responded to the area of Kemp Circle by Long Pond, where two swimmers had found Travers unresponsive.
First responders pulled Travers from the pond and attempted to rescuscitate her. Travers was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com.
Advertisement