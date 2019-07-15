Authorities identify Cambridge woman, 77, who drowned in Wellfleet pond

Authorities on Monday identified the 77-year-old Cambridge woman who drowned in a Wellfleet pond Saturday as Eva Travers.

Police received a call for “a possible body floating in Long Pond” at about 5:12 p.m. Saturday, Wellfleet police said in a statement Sunday.

Wellfleet police and firefighters, and Truro firefighters responded to the area of Kemp Circle by Long Pond, where two swimmers had found Travers unresponsive.