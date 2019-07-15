Brockton man was allegedly drunk with suspended license before crash that injured 4 troopers and a civilian

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m., when Rodriguez “struck two Massachusetts State Police cruisers that were stationary during a motor vehicle stop on Route 27 at Westgate Drive in Brockton,” Procopio said in a statement.

State Police spokesman David Procopio identified the suspect as Frandy Jose Ramirez Rodriguez, who was expected to face arraignment on several charges including OUI Monday in Brockton District Court. It wasn’t known if Rodriguez had hired a lawyer.

A 26-year-old Brockton man with a suspended license was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he rear-ended a State Police cruiser early Monday in that city, setting off a chain reaction crash that injured four troopers and a civilian, the agency said.

Rodriguez was traveling north on the road, Procopio said, when he struck the rear of one cruiser, pushing that vehicle into the rear of another cruiser positioned in front of it.

“The impact then pushed the second cruiser into the 2011 Subaru Forester that had been stopped by the Troopers,” Procopio said. “At the time of the crash the Subaru that had been stopped was in the breakdown lane. Both fully marked cruisers, positioned to protect the Subaru, were in the right lane with their overhead blue emergency lights flashing.”

All four injured troopers were male, and two of them are rookies just out of the academy, according to the statement.

“Each cruiser — one a 2013 Ford Interceptor utility vehicle and the other a 2015 Interceptor — carried two Troopers, a Field Training Officer and a new Trooper from the MSP recruit class that graduated on June 27,” Procopio said, adding that the injured troopers “were transported by ambulances to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton for non-life threatening injuries of varying severity. They were treated and released this morning.”

In addition to the OUI count, Rodriguez is charged with operating a motor vehicle after license suspension, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and failure to take care in stopping, starting, or turning, Procopio said.

“The 29-year-old male operator of the Subaru — the driver who was stopped by the Troopers — was also transported to Good Samaritan for possible minor injuries,” Procopio said. “He is also a Brockton resident.”

His name wasn’t released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.