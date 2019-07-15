Class-action suit alleges Encore Boston Harbor cheats gamblers

Under a 3-to-2 payout, someone who placed a wager of $50 and is dealt a blackjack would be paid $75, while under a 6-to-5 payout, the gambler would be paid $60, according to the suit.

The suit, filed in Middlesex Superior Court against the casino and its parent companies, alleges that Encore “paid its customers odds of 6 to 5 when a player is dealt a blackjack, when Massachusetts law clearly and unambiguously states that a player who is dealt a black jack shall be paid at odds of 3 to 2.”

A class-action lawsuit filed Monday alleges that the newly opened Encore Boston Harbor casino is cheating gamblers through its blackjack and slot machine practices.

Advertisement

The lawsuit also claimed Encore is failing to refund slot credits to players who have cashed out on a machine. Ticket redemption machines pay out only whole dollar amounts “without paying change, and without instruction on how to obtain the balance,” the lawsuit alleges.

“The unredeemed change, therefore, is never returned to the player and is simply added to Encore’s coffers,” the lawsuit states.

A spokeswoman for Encore Boston Harbor denied the accusations Monday, saying the Everett casino has followed state regulations for blackjack payouts since it opened. The casino has also followed state regulations for slot machine ticket redemption “and our operational procedures have been approved by the” commission, she said.

Elaine Driscoll, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which regulates the state’s casinos, said the commission is “aware of the lawsuit and reviewing its content to determine next steps.”

State rules allows the “6 to 5 blackjack variation” at casinos, but only if other conditions are met. The lawsuit claims that Encore has violated state law by coupling the 6-to-5 variation rules with “traditional rules that are also favorable to the house.”

Advertisement

“This is designed to maximize the casino’s advantage far in excess of that which is permitted under either variation of blackjack that is approved by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission,” the complaint stated.

The complaint requested actual and statutory damages, as well as triple damages, an order stopping the defendants “from continuing to engage in the lawful conduct alleged,” and attorneys’ fees and costs.

The 210,000-square-foot casino held its grand opening on June 23. It raked in $16.7 million in gaming revenue in its opening week last month, paying out $4.1 million in taxes, according to the state.

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.