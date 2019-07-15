Three arrested after alleged drug deal broken up by police in East Boston leads to violent struggle

While on patrol, members of the East Boston Drug Control Unit saw the three men conducting a drug transaction near the intersection of Saratoga Street and Swift Street. Officers approached Nicholas Boyd, who pushed one of the officers and attempted to flee, police said in a statement.

Nicholas Boyd, 18, of Everett; Angelo Ramos, 22, of Winthrop; and Brendan Boyd, 22, of Everett were arrested at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Boston police arrested three men and seized suspected cocaine and an illegal firearm after a chase and a violent struggle in East Boston Sunday, Boston police said.

The officers apprehended Nicholas Boyd near 591 Saratoga St. and found that he had a loaded Smith and Wesson Military and Police Bodyguard 380 firearm with no serial number, police said.

Angelo Ramos fled the area in a car with Brendan Boyd in the passenger seat. Ramos pulled the car over at one point, but then fled again, hitting a parked car and an occupied police car, police said.

One officer suffered minor injuries from the crash and was taken to a local hospital, Officer James Moccia, a police spokesman, said.

Officers approached the vehicle and Ramos continued to try to escape, police said. A violent struggle occurred, in which Ramos accelerated the car toward the officers and resisted arrest both inside and outside of the car.

Once arrested, officers found that Ramos had a knife on his person and a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine in the car. Brendan Boyd was arrested without incident, police said.

Nicholas Boyd is charged with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, carrying a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Ramos is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of a motor vehicle, and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs, police said.

Brendan Boyd was arrested on an active warrant out of Malden District Court for violating a restraining order, police said.

Nicholas Boyd and Ramos are scheduled to appear Monday in East Boston District Court. Boyd is scheduled to appear in Malden District Court Wednesday, according to the Malden District Court clerk’s office.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.