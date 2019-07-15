Drunk driver crashes car into ocean in Falmouth, police say

Police responded to Surf Beach at the end of Mill Road around 1 a.m. Sunday, Falmouth police said in a statement.

A drunk driver crashed a car into the water at a Falmouth beach early Sunday, police said.

A car crashed into the water at Surf Beach early Sunday morning.

The car was towed out of the water by a heavy-duty tow truck. The Falmouth Fire/Rescue Department took the driver to the hospital, police said.

The driver was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, a marked lanes violation, a stop sign violation, and speeding, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

