Drunk driver crashes car into ocean in Falmouth, police say
A drunk driver crashed a car into the water at a Falmouth beach early Sunday, police said.
Police responded to Surf Beach at the end of Mill Road around 1 a.m. Sunday, Falmouth police said in a statement.
The car was towed out of the water by a heavy-duty tow truck. The Falmouth Fire/Rescue Department took the driver to the hospital, police said.
The driver was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, a marked lanes violation, a stop sign violation, and speeding, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
