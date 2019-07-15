On the eve of trial, lawyers for City Hall aides try one last time for dismissal

The trial, which is scheduled to begin July 22, could show how aggressively City Hall advocated for union jobs under Walsh, a former labor leader who was twice elected with overwhelming support from organized labor. It is also likely to renew the debate over whether federal prosecutors are overreaching by criminalizing the work of public officials acting on behalf of their constituents.

The aides, Timothy Sullivan and Kenneth Brissette, have been accused of pressuring Crashline Productions, a concert promoter, to hire union stagehands at the annual Boston Calling music festival in 2014 or risk losing lucrative permits and an extension to its licensing agreement.

Lawyers for two Boston City Hall aides accused of extortion made a final attempt Monday to have the case dismissed and avoid a trial that is expected to delve into the inner workings of Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s administration.

At a hearing before US District Judge Leo T. Sorokin in Boston’s federal courthouse, Lawyers for Brissette and Sullivan said that even if their clients pressured Crashline into hiring union labor, it was not wrong under the Hobbs Act, the federal law that defines extortion, because the overriding goal was to obtain jobs with good wages for their constituents.

“The defendants have always maintained that the government must prove wrongful ends and wrongful means. The question becomes ‘What was the defendant’s purpose under the indictment,’ ” said Meredith Fierro, a lawyer for Sullivan. “The conduct that is alleged in the indictment here … was to secure real work … They were looking for real jobs.”

Assistant US Attorney Laura Kaplan said that prosecutors can prove that Sullivan and Brissette are guilty of extortion because neither City Hall employee had any right to the “property” they were trying to obtain from Crash Line: the jobs and benefits that came with the work.

“There are several things about the defendants’ conduct that make it wrongful,” Kaplan said. “They had no claim of right to the wages or benefits and they exploited the victims’ fear of economic harm to obtain the property.”

Last year, Sorokin dismissed the indictment after prosecutors acknowledged they could not prove Brissette and Sullivan had committed a crime under his interpretation of the Hobbs Act. Sorokin had said prosecutors needed to prove the men personally benefitted from the hiring of union works.

Prosecutors appealed, and a federal appeals court ruled in March that Sorokin had misinterpreted the law: prosecutors were not required to prove that Brissette and Sullivan had a personal interest in having Crashline hire union workers. But the First Circuit Court of Appeals noted it had not made a determination about whether the actions of the defendants were wrongful.

Sorokin did not rule Monday on the latest motion to dismiss.

William Kettlewell, Brissette’s lawyer, said if the case goes to trial, the evidence will show neither defendant ever threatened to take away permits.

“You’re going to learn there were no threats,” Kettlewell told Sorokin. “There was no fear.”

Ultimately, Crashline hired nine members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11 on the eve of the 2014 concert. It was the same summer that Teamsters clashed with the crew of Top Chef, a reality cooking show that filmed in and around Boston that year. Five Teamsters were charged with extortion after Top Chef crew and cast members said they menaced them and blocked their way into a Milton restaurant where the show was trying to film. That case could come up during the Boston Calling trial.

Prosecutors have said they want to bring in witnesses from the Top Chef case to show that Brissette knew it was wrong to try to wrangle union work from a private company.

In a moment that revealed tensions between prosecutors and defense lawyers, Kettlewell asked Sorokin to have prosecutors clarify what aspect of the Top Chef case they want to raise at trial.

“Were they the events where everyone was acquitted?” Kettlewell asked, referring to the 2017 trial that led to the acquittals of four Teamsters.

Kaplan leaned back in her chair and peered at Kettlewell.

“Not everyone,” she said, referring to the fifth Teamster, Mark Harrington, who pleaded guilty to one count of attempted extortion.

Kettlewell waved his hand at her.

“That guy pled to a misdemeanor,” Kettlewell said. Harrington was charged with a felony.

Sorokin rebuked both lawyers.

“In court, you speak to me,” he said. “You want to speak to each other, take a break.”

Maria Cramer can be reached at mcramer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @globemcramer.