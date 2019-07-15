France honored Bob Cleverdon for saving it from the Nazis; he honors us just by being Bob.

“Thank you for your service,” Jim Kurtz said to Bob Cleverdon, extending his hand.

Kurtz left his cart in the middle of an aisle.

Last year, Jim Kurtz was shopping at the Shaw’s supermarket in Ipswich when he spied an elderly gentleman standing in the checkout line wearing a World War II veteran’s cap with a B-24 logo.

Bob Cleverdon was never entirely comfortable when people said this because, well, he came from a generation, often and mavbe too often calledthe Greatest Generation, that didn’t think they did anything special by saving the world from fascism.

But Bob’s daughter, Lisa Clark, who was standing right next to him that day, had advised him to swallow his pride and be polite about such gestures, and so he was.

“Thank you,” Bob Cleverdon told Jim Kurtz, shaking his hand firmly.

Kurtz told Cleverdon that his father had been a B-24 pilot during the war, based in Italy, and had been shot down and taken prisoner by the Germans.

Bob Cleverdon’s eyes widened. He told Kurtz he was a navigator on a B-24 with the 392nd Bomb Group, based in Wendling, England. In fact, he had been lead navigator on heavy bomber missions flown over France and Germany in late 1944. That meant his aircraft was the first in, taking the flak and protecting those behind them.

Jim Kurtz is a serious student of World War II and spent years chronicling his father’s wartime experiences in a book, “The Green Box,” So he very much wanted to talk more to Bob Cleverdon.

He asked Bob’s daughter if it would be OK to connect later. Lisa wasn’t sure her dad wanted to talk that much about the war. He wasn’t that kind of guy. He’d lost buddies. His childhood friend from where they grew up in Newton, Jimmy Nielsen, had been taken prisoner by the Germans and the two of them never spoke of it.

We are what we carry, and Bob Cleverdon carried a lot.

But, the next day, Lisa called to say her dad got a kick out of meeting him and would love to meet again.

It wasn’t a long journey for Jim Kurtz. Turns out, Bob Cleverdon lives eight houses down, on the same street, in Ipswich.

Jim Kurtz handed Bob Cleverdon a copy of his book. Bob was very appreciative, but confided that his eyesight wasn’t so good.

So Jim Kurtz offered to read it to him.

Chapter by chapter.

Kurtz would check in with Lisa, every week, to make sure Bob was feeling up to it. And then he’d walk down the street and read to Bob Cleverdon.

“He opened up to me, chapter by chapter,” Jim Kurtz was saying. “I heard his story through my father’s story.”

Bob Cleverdon’s story included flying more than two dozen missions over Europe. He remembers most clearly a mission over Holland, when he was 50 feet above the ground, dropping supplies for American soldiers and the Dutch resistance.

Jim Kurtz was sitting there one day, thinking, how could he possibly repay this man, this great American, who fought the Nazis, who came home and got a job as a consulting engineer, who raised four good kids and loved a good wife named Margery for 59 years until she died, who did everything his friends and family and country could ask of him.

Then something happened.

Before she died, Kurtz’s mother lived in an elderly complex in Peabody, and Kurtz had met a World War II vet there named Jay Milnor. Last January, when Milnor received the Legion d’Honneur, France’s recognition of those who helped save France, Kurtz was there.

As he stood, watching the poignant ceremony at Brooksby Village in Peabody, a light bulb went off in his head.

Jim Kurtz asked Bob Cleverdon if he could submit his name for the Legion d’Honneur, but Bob didn’t want the attention. Eventually, after Kurtz explained what Bob’s service to liberate France meant to the French people, Bob relented.

On Sunday afternoon, Bastille Day, France’s Independence Day, Jim Kurtz was beaming, and crying, as France’s consul general, Arnaud Mentre, bent over and pinned the Legion d’Honneur on the lapel of Bob Cleverdon’s suit jacket at the consul’s residence in Cambridge.

The red ribbon on the medal matched Bob’s red tie perfectly.

Before the ceremony, as we were having lunch at his daughter’s home in Ipswich, Bob Cleverdon pulled me close with a hand that betrayed more strength than one would expect from a guy who will soon turn 98, and had one request. Actually, it was a demand.

“Whatever you write about me, make sure you mention the other two fellas I’m getting the medal with,” he said.

Their names are Richmond Bell, who lives in Wellfleet and as a rifleman went into France a couple of days after D-Day and was wounded repeatedly but kept fighting because he was a kid who didn’t know quit; and a reconaissance pilot named Charles Rogers, who now lives in Marlborough and flew more than 100 missions in France and behind enemy lines in Germany, dodging enemy fire and saving American and French lives.

Bob Cleverdon still doesn’t think he did anything to merit such an honor.

“They told me what to do,” he said of his service, “and I did it.”

But we know better.

We know that, when he was in his early 20s and weighed 125 pounds, Bob Cleverdon risked his life, over and over again, flying missions to liberate Europe. We know he knew combat and lost friends in combat. We know he turned down the whiskey they offered him when he landed in England after every successful mission, an aerial version of Russian roullette, and had a coffee instead. We know he came back and felt it was his duty to the brothers who didn’t come back to live a good life, to be a good person, and so that’s what he did.

We know that, like Richmond Bell, like Charles Rogers, Bob Cleverdon is the greatest.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist.