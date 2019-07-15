Coast Guard in Hawaii searches for 24-year-old missing Massachusetts man
The Coast Guard in Hawaii is searching for a 24-year-old Massachusetts man who has been missing since Saturday, the Coast Guard said.
“He was last seen in black board shorts along the shoreline where his belongings were left,” Charles Turner, a command duty officer for Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, said in a statement.
The man’s name was not released.
Sector Honolulu watchstanders responded at 6 p.m. Saturday to Green Sand Beach, Hawaii. The Coast Guard and local partners, including the Hawaii Fire Department, continued searching overnight and throughout the day Sunday, officials said in a statement.
The search continued through Sunday night and a fresh crew was launched Monday morning, Amanda Wyrick, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard, said.
