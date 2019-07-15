‘Every single word they said was from my book’: WBUR host apologizes after men interviewed never credited female author

Jeremy Hobson, who hosts “Here & Now” with Robin Young, addressed the matter via Twitter, following an online backlash over the Thursday appearance from historians Nathan Daniel Beau Connolly and Edward L. Ayers, two hosts of the American history podcast “BackStory.”

A co-host of the syndicated WBUR program “Here & Now” on Monday apologized after two of his guests appeared on the show last week and discussed material from a forthcoming book on tobacco policy without crediting its author, University of Virginia historian Sarah Milov.

“We have the [BackStory] team on regularly to take a historical look at issues in the news. In this case, the history of tobacco regulation,” Hobson tweeted. “Historians @edward_l_ayers & @ndbconnolly did not cite @allofmilov in the segment, but they should have. I know the Backstory team and I know how sorry they are. I am sorry as well. But I also know that, as @allofmilov said, there was no malicious intent. This was a mistake.”

Still, Hobson wrote, “I appreciate the need to fully recognize the work of scholars -- I am the child of two professors and the step-child of two more. I look forward to interviewing @allofmilov when her book comes out, if she accepts my invitation.”

In a statement Monday, Milov, author of “The Cigarette: A Political History,” said she’d look forward to appearing on WBUR.

“I’m glad to have a conversation with the folks at Backstory, and that this incident has resulted in a broader discussion of historians citing one another and engaging with the public,” Milov said. “I just saw Jeremy Hobson’s tweets and I look forward to speaking with him about my book when it comes out this fall.”

She told The Lily, a publication of the Washington Post, that Connolly and Ayers relied on her book for virtually everything they said on the WBUR segment.

“Every single word they said was from my book,” she told the publication, noting that Connolly and Ayers didn’t quote directly from the book but referenced its facts. “Then I got to the end of a nearly 10-minute segment and did not hear myself credited at all.”

“BackStory” initially tweeted an apology on Friday. Milov’s book was provided to Connolly and Ayers prior to their WBUR appearance.

“On this week’s Here & Now, Ed and Nathan used the work of Sarah Milov (@allofmilov ) for the segment ‘America’s Complex History With Tobacco, From ‘The Marlboro Man’ To E-Cigarettes.’ However, neither Sarah’s name nor book were mentioned. We regret the omission,” BackStory tweeted.

The podcast also noted that Milov’s book comes out in October, tweeting, “We appreciate that Sarah and her publisher made it available to us. ... We want to be sure that BackStory always gives credit when it’s due. We are developing a more formal code of conduct and will make it available when it’s complete.”

While the BackStory hosts failed to credit Milov by name during the WBUR segment, Connolly credited her Friday when he tweeted out a link to the WBUR interview.

“It took substantial government support to create Americans’ dependency on tobacco,” Connolly wrote before the WBUR segment aired. “@edward_l_ayers and I talk with @jeremyhobson about the regulation of tobacco on this week’s @hereandnow. (Shout out to @allofmilov and Nan Enstad for this history!)”

If you click on that link now, you’ll see an update from WBUR.

“Sarah Milov, assistant professor of history at the University of Virginia and author of the forthcoming book, ‘The Cigarette: A Political History,’ provided extensive research material for historians Ed Ayers and Nathan Connolly,” the station wrote.

Kristen Holgerson, a WBUR spokesperson, also provided a comment to the Globe Monday.

“As soon as we learned that historian Sarah Milov wasn’t given her due credit, we worked to remedy the situation,” Holgerson said in a statement. “The correction was made to the segment online. In addition, we’re reviewing our editorial process, as accurate reporting is always a top priority at WBUR.”

BackStory, meanwhile, tweeted a second response to the backlash Sunday.

“On Friday, we posted about a failure to credit the work of Sarah Milov (@allofmilov) when two of our hosts appeared on Here & Now,” BackStory wrote. We accept full responsibility for the error. ... We also recognize and grapple with the challenges of translating scholarship across multiple media, especially audio. And those challenges are systemic and require further conversation.”

The podcast wrote that Milov “has agreed to have this conversation with us. Stay tuned for more on this.”

“The Cigarette” restores “politics to its rightful place in the tale of tobacco’s rise and fall, illustrating America’s continuing battles over corporate influence, individual responsibility, collective choice, and the scope of governmental power,” according to an Amazon summary.

