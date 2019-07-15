Here’s how the Mass. delegation reacted to Trump’s Twitter attacks on minority congresswomen

Pressley has fought back on Twitter , posting an image of the president’s tweets, and saying, “THIS is what racism looks like.”

In his tweets, which were widely condemned as racist, Trump said Sunday the congresswomen should go back to the ‘‘broken and crime infested’’ countries they came from. On Monday, he stepped up his attacks on the four, who include Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley.

Members of the all-Democratic Massachusetts congressional delegation have joined the chorus of criticism of President Donald Trump’s controversial tweets about a group of minority, liberal congresswomen.

She continued: “WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday.”

US Senator Elizabeth Warren who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, called the president’s tweets a “racist and xenophobic attack on Democratic congresswomen.”

“This *is* their country, regardless of whether or not Trump realizes it,” she tweeted. “They should be treated with respect. As president, I’ll make sure of it.”

US Senator Ed Markey tweeted that Trump feels threatened by the congresswomen.

“Donald Trump isn’t only threatened by these congresswomen’s identities, he’s threatened by their courage and strength,” Markey tweeted. “Every day, they stand up to Trump’s racist attacks and speak truth to power. I’m proud to serve alongside them. Keep organizing. Keep fighting.”

US Representative Lori Trahan said the president’s tweets were “shameful and racist comments” that “do not make America great.”

“They are meant to divide us, and ultimately make us weaker as a people & country. The Congresswomen being attacked are every bit as American as Donald Trump.”

Trahan added: “Our diversity is our strength. The fact that he won’t acknowledge that only confirms his inability to lead.”

US Representative Seth Moulton, who, like Warren, is seeking the Democratic presidential nod, said Trump’s tweets represents “white nationalism” and that he should be impeached.

“This is white nationalism,” Moulton wrote. “The president thinks if you’re not white, you’re not an American. I don’t know what else to say but Donald Trump is a racist and a criminal and we have a constitutional duty to impeach him.”

US Representative Jim McGovern called the president’s tweets “a new low.”

“Donald Trump’s comments are despicable and racist,” McGovern tweeted. “This should outrage all Americans. And as usual, all we hear from the @GOP is silence, even though they condemn him to us in private. Cowards.”

This is a new low. Donald Trump’s comments are despicable and racist. This should outrage all Americans.



US Representative Bill Keating described the president’s comments as a “racist attack.”

“This racist attack on my congressional colleagues does not serve to ‘Make America Great,’” Keating wrote. “America has been made great by those who have come to our country and fought in our wars, cured diseases, and taught our children.”

“The Congresswomen being attacked are all proud American citizens, duly elected to serve by their constituents. Here in America we don’t tell fellow citizens to “go home.” We welcome them.”

US Representative Katherine Clark also defended the congresswomen.

“This is blatant racism by the POTUS against sitting Members of Congress— women who have displayed more character and loyalty to American values than Trump ever has,” she wrote. “The only person degrading our government is you, Mr. President.”

This is blatant racism by the POTUS against sitting Members of Congress— women who have displayed more character and loyalty to American values than Trump ever has.



US Representative Joe Kennedy III echoed those sentiments.

“This is their country,” Kennedy tweeted. “One they fight for every day despite the racism and sexism and hate. You don’t make them flinch. They stay in the ring, for all of us.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.