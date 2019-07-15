Lawrence man to be arraigned in crash death of 11-year-old girl
A 23-year-old Lawrence man accused of motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter following the death of an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in his room at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Selvin Manuel Lima allegedly sped off when a Lawrence officer stopped him for speeding and erratic operation and approached his car on foot. The officer did not pursue the white 2009 Infiniti G37, Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, said in a statement.
Lima allegedly turned onto Route 114 North and lost control of his car at the intersection with Andover Street He allegedly crossed over onto the southbound side of the street and crashed into a black Honda Civic head-on, according to the statement.
The Honda had five occupants, including 11-year-old Taysha Rohena Silva, who was taken to the Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Her 29-year-old mother, from Peabody, her 8-year-old sister, her 15-year-old cousin, and her mother’s 27-year-old boyfriend sustained serious injuries and remain in Boston hospitals, Kimball said.
Lima, the sole occupant of the Infiniti, was Medflighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, according to the statement.
Arrested early Sunday morning, Lima faces charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, subsequent offense for operating after license suspension, marked lanes, speeding, and failing to stop for a police officer.