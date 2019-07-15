Lawrence man to be arraigned in crash death of 11-year-old girl

A 23-year-old Lawrence man accused of motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter following the death of an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in his room at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Selvin Manuel Lima allegedly sped off when a Lawrence officer stopped him for speeding and erratic operation and approached his car on foot. The officer did not pursue the white 2009 Infiniti G37, Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, said in a statement.

Lima allegedly turned onto Route 114 North and lost control of his car at the intersection with Andover Street He allegedly crossed over onto the southbound side of the street and crashed into a black Honda Civic head-on, according to the statement.