Mass. urges residents to prepare for hurricane season

“Planning in advance for a tropical storm or hurricane will help mitigate damage to your property, better protect your family and reduce the burden on public safety personnel in an emergency situation,” Baker said.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency asked residents to begin preparing for the strong and damaging winds associated with a hurricane or tropical storm, but also for destructive and potentially deadly coastal flooding from a storm surge and inland flooding from torrential rainfall.

On the heels of Hurricane Barry making landfall in Louisiana over the weekend, Governor Charlie Baker has proclaimed this Hurricane Preparedness Week in Massachusetts.

MEMA advised citizens to know their evacuation route, start a family emergency preparedness kit, develop a family emergency communications plan and stay on top of the latest forecasts. Though Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, the bulk of the storms that have affected Massachusetts have come in August or September, MEMA said.

The Weather Company, which operates the Weather Channel, has predicted the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season to be “slightly above average but less active than last year.”

Advertisement

The service says it expects a total of 14 named storms and seven hurricanes — three of them reaching category 3 strength or greater. Though there may be a greater-than-average number of storms, not all will make landfall. The United States averages one or two hurricane landfalls each year.

The Weather Company said the last two hurricane seasons have been “particularly destructive,” with four named storms — notably Florence and Michael within a month of each other — battering the US coast in 2018 and seven storms — including Harvey, Irma and Maria — affecting the coastline in 2017.

“While it’s been many years since we’ve seen a hurricane in New England, it only takes one storm to cause major damage,” said Thomas Turco, Public Safety and Security Secretary.