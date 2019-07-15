Six Mass. residents injured in Maine highway crash

“One car stopped in the middle of the highway in the northbound lane from engine failure and the second car hit the rear of it,” McCausland said.

The crash began when a car’s engine failed at about 7:45 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Ogunquit, said Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for Maine State Police.

Six Massachusetts residents were injured in a two-car crash in Ogunquit, Maine Sunday, officials said.

All six people in the cars were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Portland, Maine; York, Maine; and Portsmouth, N.H., police said. They are all expected to recover, State Police said in a statement. State Police and local EMS responded to the scene, McCausland said.

Carrie Pitts, 53, of Lexington, was driving the car whose engine broke down, the statement said. Pitts and her 17-year-old passenger were injured, police said.

Abner Vasquez-Ardon, 33, of Chelsea, was injured in the second car, along with one man and two children, the statement said.

“Traffic slowed to a crawl for two hours. The only lane open was the breakdown lane,” McCausland said.

No charges have been filed, police said.

