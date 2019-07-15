One person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Dorchester shooting
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Uphams Corner in Dorchester late Sunday night, Boston police say.
Officers responded to radio calls for a person shot at the intersection of Columbia Road and Dudley Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police Superintendent Paul Donovan. EMS first responders arrived at the scene and transported a male victim with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, he said.
Donovan declined to say if the department had any suspects or had made any arrests, but emphasized the incident is under active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston police homicide unit at 617-343-4470 or call the department’s anonymous tip line, 1-800-494 TIPS.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.