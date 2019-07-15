One person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Dorchester shooting

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Uphams Corner in Dorchester late Sunday night, Boston police say.

Officers responded to radio calls for a person shot at the intersection of Columbia Road and Dudley Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police Superintendent Paul Donovan. EMS first responders arrived at the scene and transported a male victim with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, he said.

Donovan declined to say if the department had any suspects or had made any arrests, but emphasized the incident is under active investigation.