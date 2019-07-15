Police identify shooting victim in Fitchburg

The 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in Fitchburg Thursday has been identified as Leon Wilson Jr., officials said Monday.

Wilson, who lived in Fitchburg, was shot around 9 p.m. on Blossom Street and was taken to UMass Leominster Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Globe reported.

Around 2:15 a.m. Monday, a 22-year-old man walked into the Fitchburg police department and said he had been shot on Blossom Street, near the spot where Wilson was killed. He was taken to an area hospital, officials said.