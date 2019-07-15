Small plane that crashed in Maine was helping drop candy on campers

MONTVILLE, Maine (AP) — A summer camp owner in Maine says a small plane crashed as it dropped candy from above on campers.

Hidden Valley camp owner Peter Kassen tells the Bangor Daily News that the so-called ‘‘candy drop’’ is a 40-year-old tradition.

A fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna crashed into trees at the camp July 3 after an aerodynamic stall and left three people aboard injured.