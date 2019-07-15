Somerville man arrested for assault, attempted kidnapping in Cambridge

Cambridge police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old Somerville man on charges of assaulting a woman and attempting to kidnap her child.

Police began investigating after the man was seen yelling at and striking a woman near Harvard and Prospect streets last Tuesday around 9:40 a.m. He reportedly grabbed and tried to take the woman’s stroller, which was carrying her 1-year-old child, officials said. The man, who was barefoot, then ran toward Central Square.

Cambridge police released this photo of the suspect following the assault last Tuesday. (Courtesy of the Cambridge Police Department)

The woman refused medical attention for herself and her child after the incident.