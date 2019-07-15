Somerville man arrested for assault, attempted kidnapping in Cambridge
Cambridge police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old Somerville man on charges of assaulting a woman and attempting to kidnap her child.
Police began investigating after the man was seen yelling at and striking a woman near Harvard and Prospect streets last Tuesday around 9:40 a.m. He reportedly grabbed and tried to take the woman’s stroller, which was carrying her 1-year-old child, officials said. The man, who was barefoot, then ran toward Central Square.
The woman refused medical attention for herself and her child after the incident.
Officials said the man is undergoing a medical evaluation at a local hospital.
“Due to these circumstances, his identity and the name of the hospital are not being disclosed at this time,” police said in a statement.
He faces multiple charges, including attempting to commit a crime, assault and battery, and kidnapping, police said. No court date had been set as of Monday night.
