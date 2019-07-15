This day in history

In 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the US government; the area became Washington, D.C.

Birthdays: Former US attorney general Dick Thornburgh is 87. Soul singer William Bell is 80. Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 77. College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 76. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 71. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 71. Composer, Police drummer Stewart Copeland is 67. Playwright Tony Kushner is 63. Dancer Michael Flatley is 61. Actress Phoebe Cates is 56. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 52. Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 51 .

Today is Tuesday, July 16, the 197th day of 2019. There are 168 days left in the year.

In 1945, the United States exploded its first experimental atomic bomb in the desert of Alamogordo, N.M; the same day, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis left Mare Island Naval Shipyard in California on a secret mission to deliver atomic bomb components to Tinian Island in the Marianas.

In 1957, Marine Corps Major John Glenn set a transcontinental speed record by flying a Vought F8U Crusader jet from California to New York in 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8 seconds.

In 1964, as he accepted the Republican presidential nomination in San Francisco, Barry M. Goldwater declared that ‘‘extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice’’ and that ‘‘moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.’’

In 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on the first manned mission to the surface of the moon.

In 1979, Saddam Hussein became president of Iraq.

In 1980, former California governor Ronald Reagan won the Republican presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Detroit.

In 1981, singer Harry Chapin was killed when his car was struck by a tractor-trailer on New York’s Long Island Expressway.

In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died when their single-engine plane, piloted by Kennedy, plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha’s Vineyard.

In 2004, Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison by a federal judge in New York for lying about a stock sale.

In 2009, in an embarrassing admission, NASA said that in all likelihood, it had recorded over the original videotapes of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Last year, after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, President Trump openly questioned the finding of his own intelligence agencies that Russia had meddled in the 2016 US election.