Vermont man and woman found with more than 13 grams of crack cocaine during traffic stop in Bernardston
A Vermont man and woman were charged with possession of crack cocaine after a traffic stop on Interstate 91 North in Bernardston, police said Monday.
Michael Townsend, of Williamstown, Vt., and his passenger, Wendy Quadros, of Graniteville, Vt., both 42, were pulled over around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday for motor vehicle violations. As a result of an investigation, a trooper found 13.8 grams of crack cocaine in their car, a 2014 Mercedes-Benz, officials said.
Townsend and Quadros were held on $5,000 bail and were slated to be arraigned on Monday, officials said.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.
Advertisement