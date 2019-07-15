Worcester home healthcare company to pay $162,000 in restitution to more than 230 employees

A Worcester home healthcare company and its owner have agreed to pay $162,000 in restitution to settle allegations that it violated state wage laws, Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday.

Pinnacle Home Healthcare Services Inc. and its owner Pauline Mwangi will pay 233 home health care aides for late and missed wages, Healey said in a statement. A Pinnacle employee alleged the company was issuing checks that were missing pay, leading to an investigation, Healey said.

The investigation revealed discrepancies between the hours employees actually worked and what was reported on timesheets. An audit of payroll records from September 2016 to November 2017 revealed a pattern of late and underpaid wages, Healey said.