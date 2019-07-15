52-year-old man arrested for indecently assaulting teenager on Silver Line bus

The victim and several witnesses met police at South Station and pointed out John Reed of Whitman as the man who assaulted her. While officers were talking with the victim, Reed brandished his middle finger at her, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an assault aboard a Silver Line bus headed to South Station at around 9:45 p.m., Transit Police said in a statement.

A 52-year-old man was arrested Sunday for indecently assaulting a 16-year-old girl on a Silver Line bus, MBTA Transit Police said.

Reed remained on the bus, and officers boarded to place him under arrest. He was uncooperative and dropped to the floor when officers tried to place him in handcuffs, police said.

Reed was taken to Transit Police headquarters for booking, where officers noticed that he smelled strongly of alcohol, police said.

Reed is being charged with indecent assault and battery, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

