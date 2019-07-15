scorecardresearch

52-year-old man arrested for indecently assaulting teenager on Silver Line bus

By Maria Lovato Globe Correspondent,July 15, 2019, 32 minutes ago
The Silver Line bus was en route to South Station, Transit Police said.
(Bill Greene/Globe Staff/File)

A 52-year-old man was arrested Sunday for indecently assaulting a 16-year-old girl on a Silver Line bus, MBTA Transit Police said.

Officers responded to a report of an assault aboard a Silver Line bus headed to South Station at around 9:45 p.m., Transit Police said in a statement.

The victim and several witnesses met police at South Station and pointed out John Reed of Whitman as the man who assaulted her. While officers were talking with the victim, Reed brandished his middle finger at her, police said.

Reed remained on the bus, and officers boarded to place him under arrest. He was uncooperative and dropped to the floor when officers tried to place him in handcuffs, police said.

Reed was taken to Transit Police headquarters for booking, where officers noticed that he smelled strongly of alcohol, police said.

Reed is being charged with indecent assault and battery, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.