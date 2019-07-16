If no action is taken, here’s how hot it will get in Mass. by century’s end

Historically, the heat index has topped 90 degrees in Massachusetts seven days a year, on average. But if there is no global action to reduce heat-trapping emissions, that number would increase to an average of 33 days per year by mid-century and 62 by century’s end, the study found. The 90-degree heat index threshold is generally the point when outdoor workers become susceptible to heat-related illness, researchers said.

The report, titled “Killer Heat in the United States: Climate Choices and the Future of Dangerously Hot Days,” was released Tuesday by the Union of Concerned Scientists, a Cambridge-based nonprofit group.

The number of days each year in Massachusetts with an average heat index over 90 degrees will more than quadruple by mid-century if nothing is done to reduce carbon emissions, according to a new report.

Advertisement

“Our analysis shows a hotter future that’s hard to imagine today,” said Kristina Dahl, a senior climate scientist at the union and a co-author of the report. “Nearly everywhere, people will experience more days of dangerous heat even in the next few decades.”

Massachusetts currently averages no days when the heat index tops 100 degrees, but without changes to global emissions that figure would rise to 10 days by midcentury and 26 days by century’s end.

Climate change will bring “potentially lethal heat” to every state in the contiguous US in future decades, the report predicted.

“Few places would be unaffected by extreme heat conditions by midcentury and only a few mountainous regions would remain extreme heat refuges by the century’s end,” researchers said in a statement.

Researchers calculated the number of high heat-index days by averaging “projections from 18 high-resolution climate models between April and October.” They examined conditions for three potential scenarios. In one, carbon emissions continue to rise and the global average temperature increases about 8 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.

Advertisement

In a second scenario, scientists assumed carbon emissions begin to decline at midcentury and the global average temperature rises 4.3 degrees Fahrenheit by the next century. A third scenario assumed that average warming is limited to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, which would be in line with the Paris Agreement, a climate accord aimed to reduce carbon emissions. The US announced its withdrawal from the accord in 2017.

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.