Boston supermarket cited $300K for failing to pay employees minimum wage
A Boston supermarket and its president have received four citations totaling $313,915 in restitution and fines for failing to compensate eight employees properly, the office of state Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement Tuesday.
Rosa Supermarket in Dorchester and its president, Jose Rosa, received citations for failing to pay the state minimum wage, failing to issue workers suitable paystubs, failing to pay overtime, and failing to maintain accurate records, the statement said.
An investigation began after employees alleged they were regularly not paid for all the hours they worked, the attorney general’s office said.
The investigation, which included several site visits and payroll demands from March 2017 to November 2018, revealed payroll records were either incomplete or nonexistent, the statement said.
Rosa Supermarket and Jose Rosa were informed of wage and hour requirements, but continued to pay employees below the minimum wage and not pay overtime, the the attorney general’s office said.
Under Massachusetts law, employers must pay their employees a minimum wage of $12 per hour.
