Boston supermarket cited $300K for failing to pay employees minimum wage

A Boston supermarket and its president have received four citations totaling $313,915 in restitution and fines for failing to compensate eight employees properly, the office of state Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement Tuesday.

Rosa Supermarket in Dorchester and its president, Jose Rosa, received citations for failing to pay the state minimum wage, failing to issue workers suitable paystubs, failing to pay overtime, and failing to maintain accurate records, the statement said.

An investigation began after employees alleged they were regularly not paid for all the hours they worked, the attorney general’s office said.