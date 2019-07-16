Bryon Hefner could now go to trial twice after prosecutors agree to split case

Separate counts alleging Hefner secretly took, and later distributed, a nude photo of a fourth man will be heard in a separate case, though a trial date has not been set.

Hefner, the husband of former state Senate president Stanley C. Rosenberg, is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 11 on charges he repeatedly groped two men and forcibly kissed a third, according to Healey’s office.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has agreed to split its nine-count sexual assault and misconduct case against Bryon Hefner into two separate trials, with the first slated for this fall.

The case against the 32-year-old upended the Senate more than a year ago, prompting Rosenberg to resign under pressure and helping push State House officials to reassess how they handles complaints of harassment.

Prosecutors say Hefner engaged in a “course of unwanted sexualized conduct” over two years against men within his social circle, including those intertwined with State House politics.

He’s also accused of boastfully distributing a nude photo of a fourth man, with whom Hefner’s attorney said he had engaged in “consensual sexual activity” in a Puerto Rico hotel room in 2013 before allegedly taking pictures of him and sending a photo to four friends.

According to a civil lawsuit against Hefner that’s since been dropped, the fourth victim is an elected official.

Since Hefner pleaded not guilty in April 2018, his criminal case has undergone a series of changes as it’s weaved its way to trial. A Superior Court judge agreed in March to toss a count of open and gross lewdness, and his trial date has now been moved at least three times.

Hefner has also asked the judge to divide the case even further by separating the charge that he forcibly kissed one man into its own trial. Hefner does not deny that he “briefly” kissed the man but argued that grouping it with the other charges will make the kiss “look far more sinister,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors disagree, arguing those charges point to a pattern of assaults that should be heard together. Judge Mary K. Ames has yet to rule on that request.

