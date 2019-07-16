Bus carrying kids involved in accident in Beverly; one person hospitalized, police say.

A bus carrying children was involved in an accident Tuesday in Beverly, and one person was taken to a local hospital with an abdominal injury, police said.

Beverly Police Officer Michael Boccuzzi, a department spokesman, said in an e-mail around 3:20 p.m. that he could confirm the bus accident, though the precise time and location of the incident weren’t immediately available.

He said some bus occupants suffered “minor cuts and scrapes and one abdominal injury requiring transport to Beverly Hospital,” and that there were about 10 8-year-old children on the bus. It wasn’t immediately clear if a child had suffered the abdominal injury.