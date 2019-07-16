Driver of car dragged underneath truck suffers ‘only minor injuries’

The unidentified driver was traveling North on Route 146 when the vehicle hit an object in the road, according to Uxbridge fire. The car became airborne, and when it landed the driver had no brakes, the statement said.

A driver whose car was dragged by a tractor-trailer early Tuesday sustained only minor injuries, the Uxbridge Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The vehicle traveled across a grassy area and into the northbound on-ramp before sliding completely underneath a truck, Uxbridge fire said, and then was dragged ‘a good distance’ up the ramp.

The driver was able to exit the car through the driver’s side door while it was still under the trailer, according Uxbridge fire. The operator was transported to the hospital and is recovering from minor injuries, the statement said.

