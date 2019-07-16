East Boston building evacuated after buckets of human waste found

An East Boston apartment was deemed a public health hazard after trash, human and animal waste, and extreme clutter were found there Tuesday, authorities said.

Officials from the Boston Public Health Commission, as well as Boston police, fire, EMS, and inspectional services, visited the home after receiving reports of “extreme unsanitary conditions at 141 Chelsea St.” about 7:30 a.m., according to the commission.

According to a Public Health Commission violation notice, inspectors found “buckets filled with feces/urine” and detected “an “obnoxious sickening feces odor” both in the basement and first floor of the building.