East Boston building evacuated after buckets of human waste found
An East Boston apartment was deemed a public health hazard after trash, human and animal waste, and extreme clutter were found there Tuesday, authorities said.
Officials from the Boston Public Health Commission, as well as Boston police, fire, EMS, and inspectional services, visited the home after receiving reports of “extreme unsanitary conditions at 141 Chelsea St.” about 7:30 a.m., according to the commission.
According to a Public Health Commission violation notice, inspectors found “buckets filled with feces/urine” and detected “an “obnoxious sickening feces odor” both in the basement and first floor of the building.
A commission spokeswoman said the apartment building was evacuated while authorities were inside the unit. One person was taken to a local hospital, but the nature of the person’s injuries was unclear Tuesday afternoon.
The commission found that the basement and first floor of the building “were not suitable for habitation until they were cleaned and the health hazard abated.” It was unclear how many people were living on the first floor. A clean-up company was called to the building.
Officials determined that no immediate health hazard existed for residents of the second and third floor units in the building and the residents were not required to relocate.
