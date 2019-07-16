Fired Environmental Police colonel sues agency, claiming politically-motivated retaliation

The suit said the animosity came after McGinn refused requests from Beaton to “assist” him with a speeding ticket and to look up a neighbor using a database of criminal records that is only supposed to be accessed for legitimate law enforcement purposes.

James McGinn, who was fired last fall for allegedly fixing two traffic tickets, said in the lawsuit that his former boss, Matthew Beaton, who was then Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs, grew “increasingly hostile” leading up to McGinn’s firing.

The former head of the Massachusetts Environmental Police filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday claiming he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for blowing the whistle on unethical and illegal conduct within the agency.

Beaton also grew frustrated after McGinn repeatedly raised concerns about “an accepted lack of accountability for many of the senior members” within the Environmental Police and that officers were not working the hours they were paid for, the lawsuit claimed.

“Secretary Beaton advised Colonel McGinn to keep a ‘lid on things’ because no one wanted to hear of any problems before the upcoming Gubernatorial election,” said the lawsuit, which repeated allegations McGinn’s attorney Timothy M. Burke made in a letter in late April.

Beaton, who stepped down from his post this past spring to take a job in the private sector, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Officials at the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and in Governor Charlie Baker’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

In October, Beaton fired McGinn, a former State Police sergeant who years ago served as Baker’s personal campaign driver. An internal state review had found McGinn fixed two tickets, installed unauthorized surveillance cameras, and hired a private investigator to follow an officer.

The report was forwarded to the state ethics commission, which, according to McGinn’s lawsuit, is now investigating the ticket-fixing allegation, which McGinn “adamantly” denies. The attorney general’s office has said it reviewed the report and did not take any criminal action.

McGinn’s firing followed a Globe report in which his former neighbor said he had called McGinn in 2015 to contest a ticket. That citation never made its way into the court system, records show.

In the lawsuit, McGinn said the cameras and private investigator were part of his effort to ensure officers attended work.

The lawsuit said the private investigator’s probe found that an officer “on numerous instances, either did not appear for work on time, or at all, on assigned workdays,” but those findings were not made public “in an effort to prevent negative publicity during the 2018 Gubernatorial election.”

McGinn said in the complaint he raised various other concerns, including about a member of the agency’s command staff who he said drank alcohol at a Christmas party before driving an unmarked state-issued vehicle and later lied about doing so.

But McGinn said his efforts to clean up the force were overruled.

