Man accused of graffiti at Hynes Convention Center Station

A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday night for allegedly painting graffiti on the side of Hynes Convention Center Station, MBTA Transit Police said.

Transit Police were called at 11:13 p.m. Monday because Alexa Royce, 28, of Jamaica Plain was allegedly spraying the side of Hynes Convention Center Station with green and white paint. Officers found Royce based on a description from a witness at the station, Transit Police said.

“Royce was shirtless and officers observed white paint splattered about his abdomen and green paint on his fingertips. Officers also discovered Royce was in possession of five green and white spray paint cans,” the statement said.