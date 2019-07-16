scorecardresearch

Manchester motorcyclist dies in single vehicle crash

By Cynthia Fernandez Globe Correspondent,July 16, 2019, an hour ago

A 26-year-old Manchester, N.H., man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Manchester police.

Manchester police and firefighters responded to Brown Avenue and Airport Road about 4:45 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash, the department said in a statement

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CynthFernandez.