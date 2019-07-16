Manchester motorcyclist dies in single vehicle crash
A 26-year-old Manchester, N.H., man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Manchester police.
Manchester police and firefighters responded to Brown Avenue and Airport Road about 4:45 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash, the department said in a statement
The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
