Mass. man’s body found in waters off Hawaii

However, the man’s family has been notified, according to the Coast Guard.

A US Coast Guard spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that the Hawaii County Fire Department had informed the Guard that the man’s body had been found. His name and hometown in Massachusetts weren’t immediately released.

The body of a 24-year-old Massachusetts man who went missing Saturday at Green Sand Beach in Hawaii was found Monday in waters off the beach, authorities said.

In a statement Monday, the fire department said that Rescue Co. 2 was in its second day of searching Green Sand Beach on Monday when a good Samaritan scuba diver located a body about 250 yards from the shore at a depth of about 40 feet. Two fire department divers recovered the body and brought it to shore.

The statement listed the cause of death as “unknown.”

A Hawaii Police Department spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement Sunday, the Coast Guard said it had received a call at 6 p.m. Saturday from the Hawaii County Fire Department notifying them that the man was missing after a report from a good Samaritan on the beach.

Charles Turner, command duty officer with the Coast Guard’s Sector Honolulu, said in the statement that the man who went missing was reported to be visiting from Massachusetts.

“He was last seen in black board shorts along the shoreline where his belongings were left,” Turner said.

The Coast Guard had said Sunday that weather at the time on the beach included “winds of 25 mph and seas up to 8 feet.”

A number of crews had assisted in the search, including an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Barbers Point, a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) crew, Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aircrew from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Hawaii County Fire Department helicopter and ground crews, the Coast Guard said.

