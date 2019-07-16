Nantucket police search for man connected to stabbing
Nantucket police are searching for a man in connection to a July 2 stabbing, according to a statement the department issued Tuesday.
Damion L. Allen, 33, of Yarmouth, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Nantucket police.
Officials say Allen is 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
Authorities ask the public to contact the police if they see Allen, and not to approach him.
Police urge anyone with information to call 508-228-1212.
