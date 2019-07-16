Man surrenders to Norwell police after standoff

A SWAT team responded Tuesday afternoon to an incident involving a barricaded suspect in Norwell who later surrendered to police, authorities said.

Norwell police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the area of 480 Washington St., according to a statement from the department.

Authorities identified a man who had barricaded himself in a room and was reported to be armed, police said.