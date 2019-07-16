Man surrenders to Norwell police after standoff
A SWAT team responded Tuesday afternoon to an incident involving a barricaded suspect in Norwell who later surrendered to police, authorities said.
Norwell police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the area of 480 Washington St., according to a statement from the department.
Authorities identified a man who had barricaded himself in a room and was reported to be armed, police said.
After about an hour and a half, the man came out of the home and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, authorities said.
No one was injured in the incident.
State Police spokesman David Procopio confirmed that a tactical team was on scene at 389 Washington St. Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Washington Street was closed at Hall Drive and Route 123 as authorities responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon. The street was reopened shortly before 5 p.m.
