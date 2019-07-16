Rare albino porcupine spotted in Maine

But it was maybe even rarer.

“Some people said it’s a Tribble,” executive director Katie Orlando said in a phone interview Tuesday, referring to the fictional alien species in the television series “Star Trek.”

At first, workers at the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, Maine, kept their distance from the creature they spied on Tuesday, fearing the sulfuric spray of a skunk.

The downy, all-white little beast had been feeding on the grass of the museum’s grounds since late Tuesday afternoon and “living its best life,” Orlando said.

Orlando posted a photograph of the soft, silky animal on the organization’s Facebook page and asked for help identifying the creature.

“Albino porcupine for sure,” one person commented. “Before the quills have hardened.”

“We get a lot of wildlife: woodchucks, snapping turtles, even a bear,” Orlando said. “Those are normal for us.”

This one, not so much, either at the trolley museum or anywhere. Albino mammals, according to published reports, are extremely uncommon in the wild.

