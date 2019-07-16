Town of Andover returns fire engine after finding it was 5 inches too tall

Town officials say they returned a new ladder truck to the manufacturer after finding it was too tall to fit under a bridge in the town.

It was too big, it didn’t fit, and plus, it was fire-engine red. Many an item has been returned after those complaints, but in Andover, the item was much bigger.

The clearance under Horn Bridge is 11 feet 6 inches. The truck was 11 feet 11 inches when it was delivered, said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.

The truck was delivered July 2 from Pierce Manufacturing and underwent an inspection that same day.

“Following that inspection, the town issued a letter of non-conformance to the truck’s manufacturer, Pierce Manufacturing, after it determined that the truck was not built to Andover Fire Rescue’s exact specifications,” Flanagan and Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said in a statement Monday.

Pierce is currently making modifications to the vehicle at no further cost to the town.

The truck was never put into use, and Andover Fire Rescue will continue to use its current ladder truck with no interruption in service until the new truck is returned and ready for use in early September, officials said.

