Unresponsive adult male pulled from the water at Revere Beach
State Police responded to Revere Beach after bystanders pulled an unresponsive adult male out of the water, the agency said in a tweet.
State Police responded at around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday and cleared Revere Beach Boulevard to expedite ambulance transport to an area hospital, spokesman David Procopio said.
No further information was immediately available.
