Weymouth gas station attendant struck by SUV
A Weymouth gas station attendant suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by an SUV on Monday night, according to police.
Officers responded to the Mobil gas station at 512 Main St. at approximately 8:12 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash. Bystanders and police officers from a nearby detail immediately ran over to help the 64-year-old attendant who had been hit, Weymouth police said in a statement.
The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigators, police said.
The attendant was taken to South Shore Hospital and the incident is currently under investigation by the Weymouth Police Department’s crash analysis and reconstruction team, police said.
The same gas station attendant was struck by a handgun during an armed robbery in January, according to police. Police said he was working the night that three men robbed the station and was hit over the head with the handgun during a brief struggle with one of the suspects.
