Weymouth gas station attendant struck by SUV

A Weymouth gas station attendant suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by an SUV on Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the Mobil gas station at 512 Main St. at approximately 8:12 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash. Bystanders and police officers from a nearby detail immediately ran over to help the 64-year-old attendant who had been hit, Weymouth police said in a statement.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigators, police said.