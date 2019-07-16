N.H. white supremacist prison gang member gets over 12 years in drug case

Lohman’s attorney, Lawrence A. Vogelman, had requested a 10-year sentence and said in court papers that his client, who began using crystal meth at age 12 and grew up in an abusive home, “never really had a chance.”

A “menace to society” who is a member of a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced in federal court in New Hampshire to 12½ years in prison for possessing meth with intent to distribute just a week after his release from a prior sentence, prosecutors said.

In response, Assistant US Attorney John S. Davis wrote in a legal document filed last week that Lohman, a member of the Brothers of White Warriors prison gang based in New Hampshire, is a “menace to society (both outside and inside of prison) and a formidable and resourceful criminal who deserves every bit of prison time the advisory guidelines would accord him.”

Lohman pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, records show.

Davis wrote that Lohman was “paroled from state custody on August 21, 2018, and one week after that release he was arrested in this case in a stolen car with a fake license plate and a large stash of 99% pure methamphetamine, along with brass knuckles, a wooden club, ... a biography of Hitler” and other items.

While in custody awaiting the resolution of the case, Davis wrote, Lohman has racked up seven disciplinary infractions for violations including fighting, possession of contraband, and testing positive for smuggled suboxone.

Davis described the Brothers of White Warriors as “a violent white supremacist prison gang in New Hampshire” and said Lohman “sports numerous tattoos that include a swastika, and iron cross, and the word ‘INFIDEL’ across his throat.”

The Anti-Defamation League says on its website that the group’s “most common symbol is an Iron Cross inside of which usually appear the group’s initials, jail bars, and a swastika, although the swastika can also appear below the Iron Cross and there are other variations.”

Lohman, Davis wrote, has prior convictions for crimes including burglary, escape, endangering a child’s welfare, receiving stolen property, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

And, Davis said, Lohman’s “criminal and domestic history includes a disturbing pattern of aggravated violence against women.”

But Vogelman, who’s represented multiple death row inmates, pleaded in his earlier filing for the slightly lesser sentence.

“His upbringing almost guaranteed his present circumstances,” Vogelman wrote. “Mr. Lohman’s mother told probation that her second husband ... was a violent and ‘abusive man’ and a ‘violent alcoholic and drug addict, who played a significant role in shaping the men her sons have become.’ ”

Vogelman said his client started using crystal meth as a child and continued abusing the substance until his arrest last year in the drug case. Lohman’s mother, Vogelman wrote, “indicated that, when the defendant was a teenager, the family home was replete with violence and drugs. She believes that Lohman’s drug use was a means for him to escape the chaos and to self-medicate his mental health issues.” Lohman’s brother is also doing time, Vogelman wrote.

Davis, however, countered in his filing that Lohman presents a public safety threat, his personal challenges notwithstanding.

“No matter how unfortunate his upbringing and devastating his drug dependency, he is a dangerous man who will surely continue to harm others when he is released from prison,” Davis wrote.

Davis’s words were echoed Tuesday by New Hampshire US Attorney Scott W. Murray.

“The heavy prison term imposed in this case should send a message to those inclined to trade in methamphetamine in New Hampshire,” Murray said in a statement. “This is a dangerous substance, made more dangerous when appearing in this highly pure form. In order to deter the distribution of this drug, we will continue to aggressively seek the imposition of lengthy sentences against dealers.”

Lohman says on his Facebook page that he’s from Dössel, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany. He’s also posted photos of the books “White Identity: Racial Consciousness in the 21st Century” by Jared Taylor and “National Socialism: 30 Fundamental Truths for the Kämpfer of the 21st Century” by Kristof Von Kanwetzburg.

A Google Books summary of Taylor’s book says he asserts that “[d]iversity of race, language, religion, etc. is not a strength for America but a source of chronic tension and conflict.”

Von Kanwetzburg’s book, which has a swastika on its cover, is “no ordinary book for the masses, but rather a Sacred Text for the true National Socialist Kämpfer of the Twenty-First Century,” a Google Books summary says.

