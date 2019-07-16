Woman’s remains found by loggers in woods in Peru, Mass.

The body of a woman was found in a heavily wooded area in the Western Massachusetts town of Peru Tuesday morning, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement.

Workers who were logging in the area found the remains 1 mile east of Curtin Road.

The identity of the woman has not yet been determined, but State Police detectives and Hinsdale and Peru police are investigating whether she is a woman who was reported missing in May, officials said.