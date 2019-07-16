Worcester police investigate Monday night shooting

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot in Worcester Monday night, according to police.

Worcester police responded to the area of Fourth Street and Williamsberg Drive for reports of shots fired at approximately 9:19 p.m., and the victim was located on Outlook Drive, police said in a statement.

The 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, and his injuries are considered to be non-life threatening, police said.