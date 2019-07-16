Worcester police investigate Monday night shooting
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot in Worcester Monday night, according to police.
Worcester police responded to the area of Fourth Street and Williamsberg Drive for reports of shots fired at approximately 9:19 p.m., and the victim was located on Outlook Drive, police said in a statement.
The 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, and his injuries are considered to be non-life threatening, police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 508-799-8651 or by sending an anonymous text to 274637 (TIPWPD) or leaving an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.